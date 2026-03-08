IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong Come From Behind To Defeat Real Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, March 8 (IANS) Phrangki Buam and Kenstar Kharshong scored a goal each as Shillong Lajong FC came back from a goal behind to secure three points against Real Kashmir FC for their first win in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday.

Seijoseph Haokip gave the lead for the Snow Leopards, while strikes from Phrangki Buam and Kenstar Kharshong gave Shillong Lajong their first win of the season.

Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Abhay Gurung in place of Figo Syndai. Meanwhile, Ishfaq Ahmed made a single alteration to his lineup, with defender Basid Ahmed Bhat replacing Hyder Yousuf.

Both sides were evenly matched in the opening 20 minutes, cancelling each other out in midfield. The home side stuck to their trademark short-passing style and occasionally managed to find Everbrightson Sana in good pockets of space through longer passes.

At the other end, Real Kashmir made good use of their physical presence, looking to win second balls from long passes played forward from defence, a tactic that soon paid off. Shedrack Charles held off the defender before sending a low ball across the six-yard box, which was comfortably finished by Seijoseph Haokip to give his side the lead.

The Reds responded well to going behind, drawing level six minutes before the break. Phrangki Buam surged forward down the right and, from the edge of the box, unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike that flew into the net before goalkeeper Syed Bin Abdul Kadir could react with his outstretched hand.

Real Kashmir began the second half on the front foot, creating two excellent chances, both of which were squandered by captain Mohammad Inam. The first opportunity came from Shedrack Charles, who laid the ball on a plate for Inam, but the midfielder glanced his header wide of the post. Moments later, Inam once again failed to apply the right finish from a very promising position, leaving the Snow Leopards to rue their missed chances.

The home side punished Real Kashmir for their missed chances by taking the lead in the 57th minute. After enjoying a sustained spell of possession, Abhay Gurung slipped a pass into the path of centre-back Kenstar Kharshong, who made a late run into the box. The defender and captain kept their composure and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Real Kashmir began to press higher up the pitch in response to falling behind and, with Ishfaq Ahmed introducing fresh legs, they started to see more of the ball. However, they were unable to create any chances that seriously troubled the defence or Siwel Rymbai in goal.

At the other end, Shillong Lajong made good use of the spaces left behind and looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Phrangki Buam tested the goalkeeper, but Syed Kadir was alert and produced a fine save to keep the scoreline intact. Real Kashmir responded by piling on the pressure with a series of long balls into the box, but the defence remained composed and dealt with the danger effectively.

In the end, the Reds held on to their lead to secure their first win of the season.