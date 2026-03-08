Congress To Raise Foreign Policy, Economic Impact Of Iran Conflict In Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting discussed national and international issues and decided to raise foreign policy, unemployment and economic issues prominently during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Monday, a party MP said.

In light of the conflict in the Gulf, the Congress has decided to raise issues related to its implications, the fall in the rupee and our foreign policy deviation, said Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday.

He said the Opposition has also resolved to collectively vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

“A meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties will be held at 10 a.m. in the office of Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge,” said Hussain.

He said the party is also planning to raise the issue of the impact of the conflict on our international trade and energy sector.

The Congress MP also gave a strong indication of the party seeking a debate on the impact of the interim Indo-US trade deal on farmers and the agricultural economy of the country.

He said the party is also focused on discussing the fiscal centralisation and the crisis in Parliament.

The Congress leader also indicated the party's plan to raise issues related to Ladakh and the delay in the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain said the environmental implications of the green clearance given to the Great Nicobar project will also be raised.

The 166-sq-km mega-infrastructure development on India's southernmost island aims to build an international container transhipment terminal, airport, township, and power plant as part of the project.

The Congress leader said the party would also seek discussions on issues related to urban governance in Indore and Ahmedabad, besides seeking an explanation from the government over the fall in the rupee's value.