Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England Beat Italy, Korea Overcome Austria

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Strong contenders England, South Korea, and Scotland started their campaigns on a winning note in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday.

In the first match on the opening day, England defeated Italy with a dominant score-line of 5-2, while Korea beat Austria 1-0 in a tight contest at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday.

Grace Balsdon (12',32'), Lottie Bingham (15'), Elizabeth Neal (16') and Anna Toman (27') scored the goals for England, while Ivanna Pessina (19') and Federica Carta were the goal scorers for Italy. In the second match, Seona Kim (34') was the lone goal-scorer for Korea.

Later in the third match of the day, Scotland opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday.

Amy Costello (20') scored the winning goal for Scotland in the second quarter.

The tournament features eight teams - hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria - competing for three coveted qualification spots for the global showpiece.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three direct World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second and third in the tournament earning qualification for the 2026 edition.

The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men's and women's competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive qualification phase.

The tournament format divides the field into two pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semifinals. The winners of both semifinals - and the bronze medal match - will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth in Hyderabad will also earn a place at the tournament.