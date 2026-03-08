Kejriwal Calls For 'System Change' In Gujarat, Asks Voters To Reject BJP, Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 8 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, urged the people in Gujarat to reject both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, saying the "state needed a change in the entire political system rather than simply replacing one party with another".

Addressing a rally in Gandhinagar as part of the "Parivartan Lao, Kisan Bachao Yatra", Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat should form a "government of the people" that would take decisions independently.

"This time Gujarat will have a government of the people and it will take its own decisions. We must not just change the party in power but change the entire system for Gujarat's progress," he added.

Kejriwal said AAP leaders including Yashu Bhai, Pravin Ram and Manoj Sorathiya had travelled through villages and neighbourhoods over the past 10 to 12 days after offering prayers at the Somnath Temple, interacting with farmers before reaching Gandhinagar for the rally.

According to the AAP Convenor, the journey revealed widespread distress among farmers.

"Everywhere we went we found that farmers in Gujarat are unhappy and suffering. In some places there is no drinking water, in others there is no irrigation water. Prices of everything have increased and farmers are not receiving the full price for their crops," he alleged.

Kejriwal alleged that despite three decades of BJP rule in Gujarat, farmers, youth and traders had not benefitted.

"Only BJP and Congress leaders are progressing. Their joint business is running," he said.

Referring to protests by the farmers in Botad against the "kadda" system, Kejriwal alleged that police action had led to 85 farmers being jailed for months.

"Farmers were protesting peacefully but the state government entered their homes, dragged them out and put them in jail," he said.

He also referred to the arrest of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and farmer leader Pravin Ram, alleging they were jailed for raising issues such as corruption in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Kejriwal referred to his own arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and said central agencies had conducted raids at his residence, bank accounts and offices but "did not find a single rupee".

"The court has said there is no evidence and no witness against me," he said.

Comparing with BJP and Congress, Kejriwal said he would not allow his own children to enter politics and claimed the AAP would give opportunities to candidates from ordinary families rather than to relatives of political leaders.

Calling on farmers to oppose the BJP in future elections, he added that the upcoming political contest should aim at changing the governance system in the state.

"When the people's government is formed, the first step will be to end the hooliganism and corruption of leaders and send those who looted Gujarat to jail," Kejriwal said.