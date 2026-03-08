Navy Reveals How Many Russian Missile Carriers Remain In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

"At least five surface ships and two submarines remain in service. Even taking into account the damage, five carriers remain in service, that's the first thing. Secondly, the main force of the Black Sea Fleet is there. This includes dozens of ships, among them patrol boats and missile boats," he said.

In other words, all ships that are more or less capable of performing some tasks at sea have been moved to Novorossiysk, Pletenchuk explained.

“Therefore, I can say that we still have a lot of work to do,” the spokesman added.

Speaking about the maintenance of Russian ships, he noted that they are actually unable to undergo normal maintenance.

Russia carries out missile strikes from Crimea overnight, with no launches from sea, Pletenchuk says

“The full-scale invasion has been going on for more than four years, which means that for more than four years, these ships have been unable to undergo routine maintenance, as have submarines. That's what's important,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Delta situational awareness system is years ahead of the enemy.

Photo: Suspilne Odesa