Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2026-03-08 10:03:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
February 23 1.7 March 2 1.7
February 24 1.7 March 3 1.7
February 25 1.7 March 4 1.7
February 26 1.7 March 5 1.7
February 27 1.7 March 6 1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0294 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.02508 manat, amounting to 1.98146 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
February 23 2.0096 March 2 2.0035
February 24 2.0008 March 3 1.9857
February 25 2.0051 March 4 1.9706
February 26 2.0092 March 5 1.9734
February 27 2.0080 March 6 1.9741
Average rate per week
2.00654
Average rate per week
1.98146

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0442 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.02472 manat, amounting to 2.18796 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
February 23 2.2138 March 2 2.2071
February 24 2.2051 March 3 2.1942
February 25 2.2274 March 4 2.1920
February 26 2.2016 March 5 2.1836
February 27 2.2155 March 6 2.1629
Average rate per week
2.21268
Average rate per week
2.18796

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0386 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03864 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
February 23 0.0388 March 2 0.0387
February 24 0.0388 March 3 0.0387
February 25 0.0388 March 4 0.0386
February 26 0.0387 March 5 0.0386
February 27 0.0387 March 6 0.0386
Average rate per week
0.03876
Average rate per week
0.03864

Trend News Agency

