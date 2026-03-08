Ministry: Pilot Inauguration Of Gov't Center In North Amman Provides 116 Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship announced the pilot inauguration of a government services center in North Amman.The step aimed at facilitating citizens' access to public services within a "modern and integrated" service environment.According to a ministry statement issued Sunday, the center offers 116 government services through 23 public institutions, which enables citizens to complete their transactions in one place with "high efficiency, saving them time and effort."The center, which is located in Amman's Abu Nseir district at Ghazi Qudah Street, serves the area's residents and surrounding neighborhoods and operates as a "model" of government services centers that bring together several institutions in one location.The center's launch is part of the government's ongoing efforts to develop and improve quality of services provided to citizens and enhance the recipient experience at government service centers that integrate a comprehensive model and digital solutions to streamline procedures and expedite transactions.On its goals, the ministry said the center's trial inauguration aims to ensure service readiness and efficiency of procedures ahead of the official opening, which would guarantee a "distinguished" service experience that meets citizens' needs.