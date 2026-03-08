Zelensky And Dutch Prime Minister Honor The Memory Of Fallen Ukrainian Defenders
“We thank each and every one. We remember and honor the feat of our heroes – all those who stood up to defend Ukraine and gave their lives in this fight for independence,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches nearly 1,750 drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles at Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced cooperation with European partners to unblock decisions on the protection of Ukraine.
