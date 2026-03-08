Ajay Sharma Backs Auqib Nabi For Test Side After Ranji Trophy Win

Former Indian cricketer and head coach of Jammu and Kashmir, Ajay Sharma, backed his side's ace seamer Auqib Nabi to get a call straight away for the national Test side after he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season.

Sharma, who himself was a batting heavyweight in the Indian domestic circuit with over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket, believes that it will be now very difficult for the selectors to make teams for the upcoming Duleep Trophy and expects 10 to 11 players for his side in the tournament.

Sharma Backs Nabi for National Call-Up

"Auqib Nabi will play. I have complete faith that he will come to the test team straight away. All the players who have played well in the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals will also be recognised by the selectors, and the sky is the limit for them, they will also get IPL contracts," Ajay Sharma told ANI.

"We have just won the Ranji Trophy. Last year we had 5 boys in the Duleep Trophy, and after winning this, I think it will be difficult for selectors to make a team, and I believe 10-11 boys will play in the Duleep Trophy," he added.

J & K's Historic Ranji Triumph

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka.

Player of the Tournament: Auqib Nabi

Aquib Nabi was the ultimate clutch-man for his side, ending up as the 'Player of the Tournament' with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including two four-fers and seven five-fors and best figures of 7/24. The 29-year-old, who gained nationwide fame with 44 wickets in just eight games, including six five-fors last season, upped the ante during the knockout stages.

Other Key Performers

J-K batter Qamran Iqbal made it count in the six opportunities he got, scoring 471 runs in 10 innings at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 60.69, with two centuries and two fifties. In the second innings during the final against Karnataka, he scored an unbeaten 160*, stretching J & K's lead to 633 runs and ending the match in a draw.

Abid Mushtaq, the spin all-rounder, had a memorable outing, scoring 445 runs in 10 matches and 13 innings at an average of 37.08, with a century and fifty. He also picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 31.20, with best figures of 7/68 coming against Hyderabad.

Coach Reflects on Team's Journey

Sharma also reflected on J & K's historic achievement, crediting coaches, selectors, and his team's unity. He says beating top teams at home and away was a big challenge, but their collective belief and teamwork made it possible.

"It was difficult in the beginning because I had played for Delhi, and coaching J & K was a big challenge. When I was invited by BCCI President Mithun Manhas, it took some time. But the result is that it took 3-4 years of hard work of coaches, selectors and their work we have reached this stage and created history," he said.

"We have beaten big champions at home. We have beaten them in their den. It was a big challenge. It was the belief of the team that we play as a team. We didn't have a star player in our team; we clicked as a unit, and the belief of the team was that yes, we can do wonders. Now there will be a lot of expectations from here because everybody wants to see J & K doing well. So it will be challenging for them as well," he concluded. (ANI)

