Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition On


2026-03-08 09:00:31
Investigation into the Holi 2026 murder of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar continues as police confirm eight arrests so far, including a minor. Based on the victim family's statements and witness accounts, SC/ST Act sections have been added. Authorities also carried out demolition on accused Nizamuddin's property while maintaining tight security in the area.

