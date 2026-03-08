SZA Gets More Direct About Her Opinion On AI In Music, Feels Like Being 'At War'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter SZA has her reservation against AI in music. She feels like she is "at war" because of the rise of AI in music.

The singer is of the opinion that the technology is causing particular problems for Black artistes, reports 'Female First UK'.

The singer is concerned about the use of artificial intelligence being used to create songs, and is "really offended" by the sound of certain tracks that have been produced using AI.

She told i-D magazine,“I feel like I'm at war because of AI. It's happening disproportionately with Black music. Why am I hearing AI covers of Olivia Dean, when Olivia Dean just came the f***out? She can't even collect the streams. I'm also really offended by the type of Black music that's coming out of AI. Weird, stereotypical struggle music”.

“I'm not up against the pop girls. I'm not up against the R and B girls. I'm up against anti-intellectualism and doing things easy. The type of blend of information my human experience provides, AI can't even be prompted to f*** with. I want to just let this angst drive me into bizarre directions”, she added.

As per 'Female First UK', the 36-year-old singer is worried about how "fractured and fragmented" society has become.

She said,“I feel aggressively Black right now. It's so scary to realise that we're so deeply unprepared and fractured and fragmented as a society. The veil is down and anything is happening. We aren't empowered by a sense of community and solidarity. We don't have it”.

Last summer, SZA criticised users of AI technology for being "codependent on a machine" and urged fans to“please Google how much energy and pollution it takes to run AI”.