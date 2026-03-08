US Lawmakers: Temporary CBDC Ban Isn't Enough-Demand Permanent Block

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A coalition of U.S. lawmakers is rallying to prevent the United States from issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in any form, arguing that even a temporary pause would not suffice to protect civil liberties or financial freedom. In a Friday letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Rep. Michael Cloud stated,“We write to you to express the dire need to prohibit a Central Bank Digital Currency from ever happening in the United States,” a sentiment shared by 28 colleagues. The push arrives as the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs released a 300-page measure, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (HR 6644), which includes an amendment that would bar the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC until 2031. Supporters of a hard ban insist that merely delaying the policy would leave Americans exposed to potential surveillance and centralized control over their finances.



A separate measure, the No CBDC Act (S 464) introduced by Senator Mike Lee, seeks a federal ban but remains stalled in Congress, highlighting the partisan and procedural hurdles to CBDC legislation. Lawmakers contend that a CBDC would amount to“unconstitutional financial surveillance” and grant the Federal Reserve sweeping, unelected power over Americans' finances, framing the debate as a civil-liberties issue as well as a monetary-policy question.

In the letter, the lawmakers criticized the amended legislation as a“watered-down version” of HR 1919, which had aimed for a stronger prohibition on a CBDC and would have prevented the Fed from pursuing such a technology altogether. They urged restoring the stricter language, arguing that the current compromise fails to address the privacy and civil liberties concerns that accompany a government-backed digital currency. The discussion is not merely academic: the CBDC question intersects with broader debates over crypto regulation, monetary sovereignty, and the role of the Federal Reserve in a rapidly digitizing financial system.

Market context: The CBDC policy debate sits at the nexus of traditional monetary policy and the evolving regulation of digital assets. As lawmakers tilt toward a permanent ban, market participants monitor legislative developments for potential repercussions on the broader crypto ecosystem, including privacy protections, data governance, and the competitive landscape for private digital assets. While the Fed continues to study CBDC implications, there is no imminent launch timeline, and congressional action remains the primary driver of policy direction in this area.

The push to outlaw CBDCs permanently touches several core questions for users, investors, and builders in the digital-asset space. First, it signals a legislative preference for preserving financial privacy and limiting centralized governmental access to citizens' transactional data. By framing a CBDC as a potential tool for surveillance and control, proponents are attempting to curb a future where monetary policy is exercised through a programmable currency issued by a non-elected institution.

Second, the development process around HR 6644 and related bills reveals the procedural path that digital-currency policy can take in the United States. The House has already moved pieces of this debate forward, with HR 1919 passing the chamber, while the Senate's timetable remains uncertain. The persistence of the No CBDC Act in the Senate underscores that any possible shift toward a U.S. CBDC would require broad bipartisan consensus, a challenging feat given the powerful concerns raised by the anti-CBDC coalition.

Finally, the discourse has implications for U.S. competitiveness in global financial technology leadership. Advocates view CBDCs as a state-backed instrument of monetary resilience and efficiency, while opponents argue that control over the monetary system should remain with accountable institutions and that individuals' financial privacy must remain protected. The outcome of these debates will influence how digital-payment rails evolve, how private-sector digital-assets are regulated, and how much privacy protections remain central to the design of future financial infrastructure.



Letter from Representative Michael Cloud to Speaker Johnson (includes reference to the CBDC ban) - Cointelegraph reporting on the CBDC discussion and related proposed legislation

The ongoing debate over a U.S. CBDC encapsulates a broader question about how a digital-dollar framework would fit within the American constitutional framework and the global financial system. Proponents argue that a CBDC could modernize payments, bolster financial inclusion, and enable more efficient monetary policy transmission. Critics worry about privacy, potential surveillance, and the concentration of monetary control in a government-run framework. The current legislative discussion signals that, for now, the balance of power on this issue will be contested terrain for policymakers and industry alike.



For policymakers, the CBDC debate tests the boundaries between innovation, privacy, and state power. For investors and builders in the digital-asset space, the outcome will influence regulation trajectories, funding climates, and the pace at which new, private-sector financial technologies can scale. The current discourse underscores that digital money is as much a political and constitutional issue as it is a technological one, with potential consequences for how people pay, save, and participate in the financial system in the years ahead.



Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.