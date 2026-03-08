Uttarakhand Guv's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Snag

Governor's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) was taken to a safe house after his helicopter made an emergency landing in Srinagar town of Pauri Garhwal on Sunday due to a technical issue, police said.

Pauri Garhwal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar confirmed that the helicopter landed at the GVK helipad in Srinagar and the administration is taking necessary action. "The Governor's helicopter landed at the GVK helipad. The administration is taking necessary action in this regard. He (Governor) is currently in a safe house," Kumar told ANI.

According to the Pauri Police, the helicopter experienced some technical problems during the flight, prompting the crew to make a precautionary landing at the GVK helipad to ensure safety. The Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), was subsequently taken to the Police Guest House in Srinagar.

The helicopter belongs to the Uttarakhand government. More details are awaited in this case.

Governor at Tehri Lake Festival

Earlier in the day, Governor Gurmit Singh, while speaking to ANI, extended his greetings on International Women's Day, while attending the four-day Himalayan O2 Tehri Lake Festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 6. "It is truly a matter of immense joy, happiness, and jubilation that a four-day program took place in Tehri Garhwal, sending a message to the entire world. The title itself is so beautiful: Himalayan O2 2026. Fifteen competitions were held, and over four thousand contestants participated... I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to women across the world on International Women's Day. To be honest, the women of Uttarakhand, the women's power, our daughters, are unique in the entire world... I visited the museum, which showcases the history of Tehri... I feel that these four days have delivered a significant message in the environmental field," the Governor said.

Various activities will be organised as part of the Tehri Lake Festival until March 9, including adventure sports, tourism-related events and several programs showcasing local culture. (ANI)

