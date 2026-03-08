Pakistan Senate Chief Condemns Drone Attacks On Azerbaijan In Call With Gafarova
According to AzerNEWS, cited the press and public relations department of the National Assembly and state news agency Azertag, the discussion focused on recent developments in the region. During the call, Gillani expressed concern over drone attacks allegedly launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan, condemning the incidents and reaffirming that Pakistan stands firmly alongside Azerbaijan.
Gafarova thanked the Pakistani side for its support and solidarity.
The two officials also exchanged views on the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly amid rising global tensions and ongoing geopolitical challenges.
