Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemies Fire On Rescuers Dealing With Aftermath Of Night Attack In Kharkiv Region

Enemies Fire On Rescuers Dealing With Aftermath Of Night Attack In Kharkiv Region


2026-03-08 08:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

A Russian drone attack caused a fire in a private house. Three people were injured.

When rescuers arrived to help people and extinguish the fire, the enemy deliberately attacked the fire truck with a drone. The emergency workers were in a shelter and were not injured, but the fire truck was destroyed.

Read also: Two people killed and seven injured due to enemy strikes in Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians fired on rescuers who were dealing with the aftermath of a nighttime strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN08032026000193011044ID1110833062



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search