Enemies Fire On Rescuers Dealing With Aftermath Of Night Attack In Kharkiv Region
A Russian drone attack caused a fire in a private house. Three people were injured.
When rescuers arrived to help people and extinguish the fire, the enemy deliberately attacked the fire truck with a drone. The emergency workers were in a shelter and were not injured, but the fire truck was destroyed.Read also: Two people killed and seven injured due to enemy strikes in Kharkiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians fired on rescuers who were dealing with the aftermath of a nighttime strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: State Emergency Service
