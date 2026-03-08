Enemies Fire On Rescuers Dealing With Aftermath Of Night Attack In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

A Russian drone attack caused a fire in a private house. Three people were injured.

When rescuers arrived to help people and extinguish the fire, the enemy deliberately attacked the fire truck with a drone. The emergency workers were in a shelter and were not injured, but the fire truck was destroyed.

Two people killed and seven injured due to enemy strikes in Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians fired on rescuers who were dealing with the aftermath of a nighttime strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: State Emergency Service