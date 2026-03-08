No Movement Of Equipment Or Personnel Observed On Border With Belarus, Demchenko Says
“The situation [here] is radically different from the border with Russia. There are no unusual situations or provocations, nor have we observed any movement of equipment or personnel on the other side of the border,” he said.
Demchenko noted that, as before, this direction remains threatening for Ukraine as a whole, and that this will continue until Belarus stops supporting the terrorist country of Russia.
“Therefore, our task now is to continue to strengthen both the border line and our border area,” the spokesman said.Read also: Russia spies on Estonian energy sector using airships - CCD
He explained that further joint exercises, which also took place last year, cannot be ruled out.
“But in fact, there is currently constant pressure in Belarus to check combat readiness and mobilization resources,” Demchenko said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine continues to fortify its border with Belarus.
