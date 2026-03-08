Russian Drone Hits Kyiv-Sumy Passenger Train

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba.

“This morning in the Sumy region, an enemy drone hit the locomotive of the Kyiv-Sumy passenger train,” the message says.

According to the deputy prime minister, no one was injured, and an auxiliary locomotive was quickly sent to continue the journey.

According to Suspilne, the train was traveling to Sumy. There were about 200 passengers on board, who were taken to their final destination by another locomotive.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week, Russia has used nearly 1,750 strike drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

