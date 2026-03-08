Russian Drone Hits Kyiv-Sumy Passenger Train
“This morning in the Sumy region, an enemy drone hit the locomotive of the Kyiv-Sumy passenger train,” the message says.
According to the deputy prime minister, no one was injured, and an auxiliary locomotive was quickly sent to continue the journey.
According to Suspilne, the train was traveling to Sumy. There were about 200 passengers on board, who were taken to their final destination by another locomotive.Read also: Two people killed and seven injured due to enemy strikes in Kharkiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past week, Russia has used nearly 1,750 strike drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles of various types against Ukraine.
Photos: Telegram Oleksii Kuleba
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment