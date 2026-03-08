Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Participates In Arab League Ministerial Talks To Discuss Iranian Aggression


2026-03-08 08:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is on Sunday taking part in an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, held remotely, to discuss Iranian aggression against Arab states.

Jordan News Agency

