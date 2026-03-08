FM Participates In Arab League Ministerial Talks To Discuss Iranian Aggression

Amman, Mar. 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is on Sunday taking part in an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, held remotely, to discuss Iranian aggression against Arab states.

