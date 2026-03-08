Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Holds Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting On Iranian Aggression


2026-03-08 08:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 8 (Petra) – The Arab League Council convened an extraordinary ministerial session at the request of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt.
The meeting, attended virtually by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, focused on addressing Iranian attacks against Arab countries.

MENAFN08032026000117011021ID1110833051



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search