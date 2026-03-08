Arab League Holds Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting On Iranian Aggression

Amman, March 8 (Petra) – The Arab League Council convened an extraordinary ministerial session at the request of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt.The meeting, attended virtually by Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, focused on addressing Iranian attacks against Arab countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.