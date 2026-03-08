NCHR Affirms Constitutional Protection Of Women On International Women's Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 8 (Petra) – On the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD), the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) affirmed the constitutional protection of women, as mentioned in Article 6 of the Jordanian Constitution.The article reads: "Jordanians shall be equal before the law. There shall be no discrimination between them as regards to their rights and duties on grounds of race, language or religion."The Constitution also demands the State to guarantee the empowerment and support of women to play an active role in building society, ensuring equal opportunities based on justice and equity, and protecting them from all forms of violence and discrimination.In a statement issued Sunday, the NCHR noted the world celebrates this day on March 8 annually, as 2026 theme is: "Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls," and calls for taking the necessary measures to ensure justice for women in all fields.Locally, Jordan ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), published in the Official Gazette in 2007, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which includes principle of equality and non-discrimination.At the national legislative level, the Social Development Law of 2024 was enacted, outlining the Ministry of Social Development's objectives to improve life quality for women victims of domestic violence and others at risk by providing beneficiaries with the best protection and care services in a participatory and equitable manner.Regarding policies, the NCHR noted issuance of the National Social Protection Strategy (2025–2033), as well as the center's own strategy for the years (2025–2029) to keep pace with national, regional, and international changes and respond to new challenges in the human rights fields.The center's strategy also calls for new and innovative human rights responses, mainly steps to address climate change, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, the business sector, and human rights.In this context, women's issues constitute a "central" focus of the strategy, aimed to ensure monitoring of their rights and follow-up recommendations with relevant stakeholders.The center reiterated its commitment to continuing its role in monitoring, raising awareness, providing recommendations, and working with all partners to ensure women's full enjoyment of their rights, achieving justice, and guaranteeing implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to build a society based on dignity, equality, and the rule of law.The center also referred to the Royal directives underscoring the strong commitment to justice and equality and supporting current efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable social and human development for all.