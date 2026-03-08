403
South Africa Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalating Crisis In The Gulf
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Africa expressed "deep concern over the escalating crisis in the Gulf, arising from the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran across the region, and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon."In its statement, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation added, "These developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security."The statement urged, "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and ensure that any actions taken are fully consistent with international law," highlighting, "South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that there is no military solution to this crisis," and calling on, "all stakeholders to prioritize de‐escalation, avoid further confrontation, and return to negotiations through established multilateral mechanisms under the auspices of the United Nations."The statement said, "South Africa echoes the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for all states to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law, and to act in a manner consistent with the principles of our shared humanity."The country added that it is, "ready to support the United Nations and regional partners in efforts to restore calm and advance a just, lasting, and peaceful resolution."
