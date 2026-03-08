403
US Signals Strike on Iranian Missile Sites
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the United States is gearing up for what he called its “biggest bombing campaign” targeting Iranian missile facilities, according to reports on Friday.
During an interview with FOX Business host Larry Kudlow, Bessent remarked, “Tonight will be our biggest bombing campaign, and we'll do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles, and we are substantially degrading them.”
Bessent emphasized that Iran has failed to achieve military success following what he termed an “overwhelming” US offensive.
He added, “Having not been able to succeed there (militarily), they're trying to create economic chaos, and I don't think they're going to be able to do it.”
The Treasury Secretary also cautioned that rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could affect global energy markets. Roughly 20% of the world’s crude oil and natural gas flows through this critical passage, which is largely under Iranian control.
Bessent noted, “When the conflict began, (insurers) dropped all the insurance for any vessels going in and out of the Strait of Hormuz or generally around the Gulf,” as quoted by FOX Business.
In response, the US International Development Finance Corporation announced plans to offer up to $20 billion in insurance for ships operating in the region.
