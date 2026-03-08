Bigg Boss 17'S Anurag Dobhal In Car Crash During Live Suicide Attempt

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was injured after his car crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. The incident quickly went viral on social media, leaving many of his followers worried about his safety.

YouTuber Alleges Suicide Attempt on Livestream

Dobhal, one of India's well-known motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream. In the video, Dobhal spoke about problems in his personal life and suggested that the clip could be his "last video". According to Dobhal, he had been facing mental pressure from family members following his inter-caste marriage. During the livestream, he shared his feelings with fans minutes before the car crash occurred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Aly Goni Slams Trolls, Supports Dobhal

The video spread across the internet rapidly, with several of his fans and fellow celebrities reacting with concern. Actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram Story to share a message supporting Dobhal and urging netizens not to "troll" him.

In the video, Goni said, "Uss ladke ne apni ek video daali, apne aap ko zahir kiya logon ke saamne ki uski life mein jo bhi chal raha hai. Chalo, family matter hai, interfere nahi karna chahiye, but uss ladke ne apne aap ko zahir kiya apne fans ke saamne, aur unhone kya diya return mein? Hasi mazak, troll."

He also slammed people online who were trolling the YouTuber: "Sad reality. Shame on you people for making fun of him. Aap sab ko upar wala dekh raha hai. I hope he is fine. God bless him," Aly added.

Background on Personal Stress

Dobhal married Ritika in Uttarakhand last year in April. In September of the same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. In a recent vlog, he said that he was experiencing mental stress due to issues with his parents and brother. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)