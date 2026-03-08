'Treat Daughter-In-Law As Your Own Daughter': Gujarat Dy CM At Community Mass Wedding Event

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) A call to treat daughters-in-law with the same respect and affection as daughters marked a mass marriage ceremony of the Thakor community in Gujarat on Sunday, where Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi addressed newlywed couples and community members.

Speaking at the 35th mass marriage ceremony organised by the Gujarat Thakor Kshatriya community in Kalol, Sanghavi extended his wishes to the newlywed couples and appealed for greater social harmony within families.

“Today, after marriage, the 'daughter-in-law' who comes home should be given the same respect and affection as one's own daughter,” he said while emphasising social change and education.

Sanghavi said the Thakor community shares a strong and long-standing bond with the government and highlighted the importance of youth development and leadership within the community.

Referring to the state's development trajectory, he said that the journey that began during the tenure of the then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuing under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel.

“The development journey that began earlier is moving ahead at 'rocket speed' today under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and it is the result of the cooperation and blessings of society,” Sanghavi said.

The deputy chief minister also referred to government welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“Earlier, direct assistance for poor and middle-class families in cases of serious illness seemed like a dream. Today, it has become a reality,” he said, urging community leaders to ensure that families at the grassroots do not remain deprived of the benefits of such schemes.

He also welcomed the construction of an educational building for the community through the efforts of Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor and Kalol MLA Laxmanji Thakor.

Sanghavi administered a pledge to those present to work towards eliminating social evils and to contribute to building a healthy society.

Earlier in the day, CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Tapovan Vidyavihar in Ahmedabad, an educational complex aimed at providing modern learning facilities along with value-based education.

During the event, CM Patel honoured the institution's main donors and visited the classrooms along with other dignitaries.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi was present at the ceremony along with Jain spiritual leaders Hanskirti Surishwarji Maharaj and Bhavyakirti Surishwarji Maharaj.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the institution would offer advanced educational facilities while also imparting values. "Tapovan Vidyavihar reflects the Prime Minister's motto of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'," he said.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, local MLA Amit Thakar, Jain monks, community leaders and a large number of people attended the inauguration ceremony.