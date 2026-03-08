403
Six Detained After Clashes During Anti-Muslim Protest
(MENAFN) Six individuals were taken into custody Saturday after confrontations erupted during a far-right anti-Muslim demonstration outside the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to reports.
The incident occurred near Gracie Mansion, where roughly 20 demonstrators associated with far-right activist Jake Lang gathered to stage a protest. Nearby, about 120 counter-protesters assembled in response, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said while speaking to reporters.
Authorities said tensions rose when a participant in the anti-Muslim demonstration allegedly sprayed pepper spray at one of the counter-protesters. Police subsequently arrested that individual.
Additional arrests were made for disorderly conduct and for obstructing traffic as officers attempted to control the escalating confrontation.
Officials also reported that two counter-protesters were detained after allegedly deploying smoke-producing devices during the disturbance.
The police commissioner said the items appeared to be “jars wrapped in black tape containing nuts, bolts and screws, fitted with a hobby-style fuse that could be ignited.”
Investigators are currently analyzing the objects to determine whether they were operational improvised explosive devices, simple smoke bombs, or possibly nonfunctional devices meant as a hoax.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident.
According to a spokesperson for the mayor, Mamdani—the city’s first Muslim mayor—and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were safe. It was not immediately known whether they were inside the residence at the time the protest took place.
The spokesperson condemned the demonstration, describing Lang as a “vile white supremacist,” and he described the protest as “despicable and Islamophobic.”
