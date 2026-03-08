403
Tehran Oil Sites Get Targeted in Overnight US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) United States and Israeli forces conducted overnight strikes on five oil facilities in and around Tehran, according to Iranian officials.
“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft,” said Keramat Veyskarami, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, speaking to state media. He added that the sites “were damaged” but noted that “the fire was brought under control.”
These strikes, carried out on Saturday, mark the first reported attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure.
State media described the targeting of an oil depot in southern Tehran, located near a major refinery, while noting that the refinery itself “were not damaged in the military attacks.”
Another depot in northwestern Tehran was also struck, with a journalist reporting visible flames and smoke rising from the site.
