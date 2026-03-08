Russians Strike Kharkiv With“Shahed”
“The enemy struck the Saltivskyi district of the city with a 'shahid'. We are clarifying the consequences,” he said.Read also: Enemy attacks civilians in Kharkiv region with drones, resulting in two deaths
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy strike effectively destroyed the entrance to a five-story residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Eleven people were reported injured, including boys aged 6 and 11 and a 17-year-old girl.
March 9 has been declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in the missile strike on the high-rise building.
Photo: unsplash
