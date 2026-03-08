Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 930 Soldiers And Five Tanks In War Against Ukraine

2026-03-08 05:03:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,742 (+5) tanks, 24,157 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 38,059 (+55) artillery systems, 1,673 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,322 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 349 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 164,416 (+2,558), cruise missiles – 4,403 (+19), ships/boats – 30 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 82,101 (+289), special equipment – 4,083 (+3).

Read also: Russians strike Kharkiv with“Shahed”

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a storage, preparation, and launch site for Russian Shahed-type strike UAVs in the Donetsk airport area with ATACMS and SCALP missiles.

Photo: Konstantyn Liberov

UkrinForm

