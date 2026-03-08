Russian Army Loses Another 930 Soldiers And Five Tanks In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,742 (+5) tanks, 24,157 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 38,059 (+55) artillery systems, 1,673 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,322 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 349 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 164,416 (+2,558), cruise missiles – 4,403 (+19), ships/boats – 30 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 82,101 (+289), special equipment – 4,083 (+3).Read also: Russians strike Kharkiv with“Shahed”
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a storage, preparation, and launch site for Russian Shahed-type strike UAVs in the Donetsk airport area with ATACMS and SCALP missiles.
Photo: Konstantyn Liberov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment