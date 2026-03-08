Enemy Drone Attacks Ambulance In Mykolaiv Region, Two Wounded Are In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities seven times with FPV drones. As a result of one of the attacks near the village of Dmytrivka, an FPV drone targeted an ambulance,” he said.

Two people were injured: a 57-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, the driver and a paramedic. They were hospitalized. As of this morning, the victims' condition is stable and satisfactory. They are in the hospital.

Ukrzaliznytsia restores most of damaged sections after night attack

Kim added that over the past day, five Shahed 131/136 combat UAVs and various types of dummy drones were shot down/jammed in the region.

As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, an enemy drone hit an empty train that had arrived for maintenance. One person was injured.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health