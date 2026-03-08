Air Defense Forces Destroy 98 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine
On the night of March 8 (from 7 p.m. on March 7), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation), as well as 117 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (the Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), about 70 of them being Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: MoD reveals tasks performed by robotic systems on front line
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, the Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 98 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Two ballistic missiles and 19 combat UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih after the UAV attack, damaging transport infrastructure.
