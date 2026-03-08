Azerbaijan Pushes For Stronger Turkic Alliance As Global Tensions Rise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended and delivered remarks at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), held in Istanbul.

According to AzerNEWS, cited Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Bayramov noted that in recent years the organisation has developed into a dynamic and effective platform for political dialogue, economic cooperation and the strengthening of regional connectivity among Turkic countries.

He emphasised that, amid growing geopolitical tensions, uncertainty in the international security environment and disruptions in global supply chains, reinforcing solidarity and coordination within the OTS has become increasingly important. In this regard, he highlighted the need to expand information sharing among member states, enhance institutional coordination and develop joint approaches to address emerging challenges.

Addressing regional security developments, Bayramov said that recent events and military escalation in the Middle East were a source of serious concern.

He condemned what he described as dangerous acts of escalation, referring to a missile attack launched from the territory of Iran targeting Turkey, as well as a drone attack directed against Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijani minister stated that Iran is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, hold those responsible accountable and take necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Commenting on the Gaza Strip situation and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's support for resolving the issue on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions through the two-state solution.

Turning to relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the minister said that the summit held in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025 had created a historic opportunity for achieving lasting peace in the region.

Bayramov also spoke about key priorities for cooperation within the OTS, noting that Azerbaijan's current chairmanship is focused on strengthening the organisation's institutional capacity. In this context, he highlighted the importance of the OTS+ format, established by heads of state at the organisation's 12th summit held in Gabala last year.

According to him, this mechanism will serve as a flexible platform for expanding project-based cooperation between OTS member states, non-member countries and international organisations in areas such as transport corridors, logistics, energy security, trade, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Bayramov also referred to several upcoming events during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, noting that the country will host the second meeting of OTS prime ministers and vice-presidents on 2 April 2026.

He additionally highlighted the significance of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for 17–19 April, the informal summit of OTS heads of state planned for May in Turkistan, and a commemorative event in Baku marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress.

The minister further noted that the UN World Urban Forum 13, which will take place in Baku in May, will contribute to strengthening international cooperation with the active participation of OTS member states.

Concluding his remarks, Bayramov extended his congratulations to the Turkic world on the approaching Nowruz and Ramadan, wishing the brotherly nations peace, prosperity and continued progress.