BJP Slams TMC's 'Anarchic Jungle-Raj' For Disrespecting Prez Murmu

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BJP leader CR Kesavan on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, accusing them of "brazenly disrespecting" President Droupadi Murmu and violating principles of protocol, propriety and decorum in both constitutional democracy and public life.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan described the TMC regime as "anarchic jungle-raj" and also questioned silence of opposition parties over the issue. "The TMC's anarchic jungle-raj regime, which has deliberately disrespected and brazenly insulted the president of India, has violated all the cherished principles of protocol, propriety and decorum in both constitutional democracy and our public life... Why is there deafening silence from the Congress party, the DMK and the Communists and other opposition parties?," he said.

Furthermore, the BJP leader demanded apology from the TMC government over the issue, stating that it has tried to demean the dignity of high constitutional offices. "This shameful conduct of the TMC is unacceptable, is indefensible and most reprehensible... They should apologize to the president, tribal community and also they should apologise to the nation for trying to demean the dignity of high constitutional offices," Kesavan added.

CPI-M Leader on Protocol Breach

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said that the President is a constitutional position and stated that, since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could not personally go to welcome President Murmu, a senior functionary of the government should have represented her on the occasion. "When the President visits a state, it's a minimum requirement that representatives from that state's government be present to welcome her, and she is our country's President. This is a constitutional position, so certainly, if the Chief Minister herself couldn't go, then on behalf of Mamata Banerjee's government, a senior functionary should have gone. There's no doubt about that," Karat said.

President Murmu Expresses Displeasure

Controversy erupted on Saturday, when President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, and not attending her event. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee. (ANI)

