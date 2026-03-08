Latin America Sports Daily For Sunday, March 8, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gignac broke Clásico Regio hearts at the 91st minute, while Cruz Azul marched further clear at the Liga MX summit with a clinical 3-0 dispatch of Atlético San Luis. In Salvador, Bahia were crowned Campeonato Baiano champions in a dramatic Ba-Vi final - Jean Lucas scoring twice in the second half to flip a half-time deficit in front of 48,000. Argentina's entire Apertura Fecha 9 was wiped out by a players' strike as Eduardo Coudet's River Plate era awaits its debut. And at Indian Wells, João Fonseca saved two match points in a second-set tiebreak thriller to reach the Round of 16.







Saturday Scoreboard · 7 March 2026









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









Liga MX - J10

Cruz Azul 3–0 San Luis

Palavecino, G.Fernández, Montaño





Liga MX - J10

Atlas 1–2 Chivas

Clásico Tapatío - Sepúlveda 84' pen





Liga MX - J10

Tigres 1–0 Monterrey

Gignac 91' - Clásico Regio #142





Campeonato Baiano - Final

Bahia 2–1 Vitória

Jean Lucas ×2 - Bahia bicampeão





Argentina Apertura - Fecha 9

All matches suspended

AFA players' strike - full round off





Liga MX - J10

América 2–1 Querétaro

Rodríguez 21', P.Salas ~75'





Liga MX - J10

Pachuca 1–0 Puebla

Pachuca won with 10 men





WBC - Pool B (Houston)

Italy 8–0 Brazil

Brazil shut out; Nori 2 HRs





WBC - Pool D (Miami)

Venezuela 11–3 Israel

Venezuela 2-0 in pool play





WBC - Pool A (San Juan)

Puerto Rico 4–3 Panama

Puerto Rico 2-0; walkoff homer





WBC - Pool A (San Juan)

Canada 8–2 Colombia

Colombia 0-2; must win Monday





ATP Indian Wells - R32

Fonseca def. Khachanov 4-6 7-6 6-4

Saved 2 match points in TB







01FootballCruz Azul Extend Lead to Four Points - Jornada 10Cruz Azul made it eight wins from ten in Clausura 2026 with a commanding 3-0 dismissal of Atlético San Luis at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Agustín Palavecino opened the scoring in the 16th minute off a wall pass from Nico Ibáñez, setting the tone for a dominant home performance. San Luis's night collapsed further when goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez was forced off injured early and Eduardo Águila received a red card just before half-time, leaving the visitors to defend with ten men.Substitute Gabriel Fernández doubled the lead on 65 minutes - set up by Palavecino, who was electric throughout - and Andrés Montaño added a third in the 72nd minute after VAR confirmed the goal. The final scoreline was a statement of authority from a side that has not lost since Jornada 1.- Cruz Azul now sit on 25 points - four clear of Toluca (21 pts) and Chivas (21 pts). Their next test: Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday March 10.02FootballChivas End Atlas Home Unbeaten Run in Clasico TapatíoGuadalajara came from behind to win 2-1 at Estadio Jalisco in a feisty Clásico Tapatío, snapping Atlas's ten-game unbeaten home record. Paulo Ramírez caught Chivas goalkeeper Óscar Rangel off his line with a 12th-minute long-range effort to put the hosts ahead. The result looked to be slipping away from Chivas until Armando 'Hormiga' González converted a deflected shot around the 50th minute - his penalty miss earlier in the second half keeping Atlas hopes alive momentarily.The decisive moment arrived in the 84th minute when a VAR review awarded Chivas a second penalty, and Ángel Sepúlveda - making his first Clausura 2026 start - drilled it home for the winner. Atlas coach Diego Cocca was vocal in his criticism of the officiating, but Chivas's character in the comeback was undeniable.- Chivas move to 21 points (3rd place), level with Toluca. Atlas sit 6th on 16. Sepúlveda scored the winner on his first start of the tournament - a statement for Chivas's depth up front.03FootballGignac 91st-Minute Winner Settles Clasico Regio for TigresGignac 91st-Minute Winner Settles Clasico Regio for TigresAndré-Pierre Gignac wrote another chapter in his Clásico Regio legend with a 91st-minute goal at El Volcán to hand Tigres a 1-0 victory over Monterrey in Clásico Regio number 142. The Frenchman bundled the ball home inside the area as the clock ticked deep into injury time, sending the home support into delirium and silencing Rayados. It was the kind of moment Gignac specialises in - the wound that never heals for those in blue and white.The result is a blow for Monterrey, who now sit 9th on 13 points - outside the Liguilla qualification zone. Tigres climb to 16 points (6th). The timing adds extra weight: Monterrey face Cruz Azul on Tuesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, and will do so with morale at a low ebb after yet another Clásico defeat.- Gignac is the all-time top scorer in Clásico Regio history with 14 goals. If this was his final edition of the fixture, he signed off in unforgettable fashion. Tigres next play Concacaf Champions Cup vs FC Cincinnati on Thursday March 12.04BaseballItaly 8–0: Brazil's WBC Campaign Hits Crisis PointBrazil's World Baseball Classic has turned into a nightmare in Houston. After a 15-5 thumping by the USA on Friday, the Seleção were shut out completely on Saturday - falling 8-0 to Italy in a result that eliminates any margin for error heading into the final pool games. Sam Aldegheri led Italy's dominant pitching performance, backed by three relievers who kept Brazil's batters off the scoreboard entirely. Dante Nori hammered two home runs to fuel the Italian offense.Brazil now sit 0-2 in Pool B, and face Mexico on Sunday evening in a game that has taken on elimination-level significance. A loss against El Tri would almost certainly end their tournament. The contrast with their 2013 WBC debut - where they reached the quarterfinals before falling to Cuba 4-3 - is stark, and questions are mounting about the depth of Brazil's pitching staff at this level.- Brazil have been outscored 23-0 across their first two Pool B games. Sunday's clash against Mexico (8pm ET, FS1) is a must-watch - and for Brazil, essentially a must-win.05BaseballVenezuela Dominate Israel 11–3 to Go 2-0 in Pool DVenezuela are the form side among LATAM nations at the 2026 World Baseball Classic after a dominant 11-3 drubbing of Israel in Miami on Saturday. The Vinotinto have now outscored their opponents 17-5 across two wins, projecting power across both offense and pitching. Luis Arraez was again outstanding, going 4-for-5 with two home runs. Their Pool D campaign has been the most emphatic of any Latin American side so far in the tournament.With Puerto Rico also 2-0 in Pool A, LATAM nations are holding their own at the top of multiple pools. Venezuela's next game comes Monday against Nicaragua - a matchup they are heavy favorites to win, potentially sealing Pool D top-seed status ahead of the quarterfinals.- Venezuela's +12 run differential after two games leads all Pool D teams by a wide margin. Monday's clash vs Nicaragua looks set to confirm their quarterfinal berth.06BaseballMexico 1-0 in Pool B - Sunday's USA Clash Looms LargeMexico opened their WBC 2026 account in style on Friday, defeating Great Britain 8-2 in Houston to sit at 1-0 heading into the weekend. On Saturday, the USA handled Great Britain 9-1 to move to 2-0 in Pool B, setting up a marquee showdown between the two nations on Monday night (Fox, 8pm ET). Mexico's pitching and lineup depth will be tested against a powerful American side that has outscored opponents 24-1 so far.Sunday first brings Mexico vs Brazil - a game the Mexicans are strong favorites to win, but one that carries real stakes: a win advances Mexico's case for Pool B runners-up behind the USA, while also denying Brazil any lifeline. Beyond the trophy, both nations are also competing for LA28 Olympic qualification berths.- Pool B after Day 2: USA 2-0, Mexico 1-0, Italy 1-1, Great Britain 0-2, Brazil 0-2. Only the top two teams advance - and the top two LATAM finishers in Pool B earn LA28 Olympic berths.07TennisFonseca Saves Two Match Points to Reach Indian Wells Round of 16João Fonseca delivered one of the bravest performances of his young career on Saturday, saving two match points in a second-set tiebreak to defeat 16th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 at Indian Wells. The Brazilian teenager, ranked 35th in the world, lost the first set before finding himself on the brink of elimination - down in the tiebreak at a critical juncture. His composure under pressure electrified the packed Stadium 3 crowd.The 2h15m victory sends Fonseca through to the Round of 16, where he faces Tommy Paul (USA, seed 23) on Sunday. After a slow start to 2026 - a back injury hampered his Buenos Aires title defence - this run at Indian Wells looks like a significant turning point. He becomes just the second South American to record ten Masters 1000 victories as a teenager, behind Del Potro.- Only the second South American to win 10 Masters 1000 matches as a teenager, Fonseca is now in the Indian Wells Round of 16 at age 18. His match vs Tommy Paul on Sunday starts around 11:30pm Brasília time.08FootballJean Lucas Brace Gives Bahia Baiano Title in Ba-Vi ClassicBahia are Campeonato Baiano champions for the second consecutive year after a dramatic second-half comeback in the Ba-Vi final at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador. Vitória struck first through Gabriel Baralhas on a counter-attack in the 19th minute, and the Esquadrão were being booed off at half-time. The second half told a completely different story: Jean Lucas buried an equaliser just eight minutes after the restart and then drilled the winner on 20 minutes, both times converting from an Acevedo cross into the right channel.The 2-1 victory secured Bahia's 52nd Baiano title and was achieved with an unbeaten campaign throughout the tournament - a feat the club had not managed in 44 years, since 1982. Coach Rogério Ceni, who won the Baiano last season too, now has back-to-back state titles. Attendance was 48,261 at a packed Fonte Nova.- Bahia won the Baiano unbeaten in 2026 - something no Esquadrão squad had done since 1982. Jean Lucas, a player many had written off this season, delivered the entire final on his own. Both teams meet again in the Brasileirão on Wednesday March 11.09FootballArgentine Football Halts - Fecha 9 Suspended as Players StrikeThe entire ninth round of the Argentine Apertura 2026 was suspended on the weekend of March 7-8, with players staging a strike that halted all fixtures. The action adds to a turbulent period for Argentine football - leaving clubs in limbo at a crucial phase of the season. Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba and River Plate vs Atlético Tucumán were among the high-profile postponements, with those matches now to be rescheduled.The disruption is particularly significant for River Plate, who officially unveiled Eduardo Coudet as their new head coach on Wednesday March 4. Coudet - nicknamed "Chacho" - takes over a River side sitting fifth in Zona B with 11 points, and now faces a fixture pile-up before he has even taken a team out. His debut is expected Thursday March 12 vs Huracán.- River sit fifth in Zona B with 11 points after Fecha 8. Flamengo's Leonardo Jardim appointment this week means two of South America's biggest clubs - River and Flamengo - have new coaches simultaneously entering their most important fixtures of the season.PreviewLooking Ahead - Sunday March 8 and the Week Aheadcarries the biggest football dates on the LATAM calendar:(Campeonato Carioca final, single leg - Flamengo's first match under new coach Leonardo Jardim);(Paulistão second leg, Palmeiras lead 1-0 - need only a draw for their 27th title);(Campeonato Mineiro final); and(Gaúcho final - Grêmio lead 3-0).Mexico vs Brazil (Pool B, FS1 8pm ET, Minute Maid Park) - Brazil need a win to survive; Fonseca vs Tommy Paul (Indian Wells R16, ~11:30pm Brasília); Camila Osorio (COL) vs Naomi Osaka (IW WTA R32).Mexico vs USA (Fox, 8pm ET) - the marquee Pool B clash. Dominican Republic vs Israel and Venezuela vs Nicaragua in Pool D.Concacaf CCC R16 - Cruz Azul vs Monterrey (first leg); Tigres vs FC Cincinnati follows Thursday March 12. Argentina Apertura resumes; Coudet's River debut expected Thursday March 12 vs Huracán.