403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Guard retains tug-of-war title at 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The National Guard team made it a hat-trick of titles with a smooth win over the Ministry of Defence in the tug-of-war final at the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
Hailed as the largest sporting event of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan, the tournament was launched and is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.
Held annually during the holy month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the event is held under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”.
The varied competitions were attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Hassan Al Mazrouei, the Tournament Director, and Adel Al Bannai, head of the tournament's technical committee.
The final competition was exciting and evenly matched, characterised by strong performances and enthusiastic support from the audience with the National Guard getting the better of the Ministry of Defence. The Air Force team secured third place after defeating the Civil Defence team in Dubai.
In the Junior category, the Sharjah Amiri Guard Sports Club team won the top spot after defeating the A25 Gym team. The Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club team secured third place after defeating the Sharjah Police Science Academy team.
In the Community category, Al Mahdawi and Al Harbi team won first place after defeating the IFBB Sports Academy team, while the Level Up team finished third following a win over Global team.
Third spot for Al Samaawi in Volleyball
Comprising of players from UAE’s Bani Yas, Al Samaawi team secured third place in the volleyball competition after defeating M.I.N. Investment team 3-0. Al Samaawi started the match strongly while winning the opening set 25-21. From then on, things got even more easy as they powered through the second 25-14, and then finished the match winning the third set 25-20. Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei and Adel Al Bannai, head of the tournament’s technical committee presented the medals to the team.
Zabeel 1, Zabeel 2 in the final
Teams Zabeel 1 and Zabeel 2 booked their rightful place in the final of the men’s 3x3 basketball competition after going through intense semi-finals.
Team Zabeel 1 secured a last-gasp 8-7 victory over Team Dubai 3x3, while Team Zabeel 2 was more at ease following a 16-11 triumph over Team Work.
In the women’s category, Team Cinderella and Team Fire Squad also advanced to the final. Team Cinderella defeated Team Steelers 17-9, and Team Fire Squad edged out Team Black Mamba 13-11.
In the junior category, Team Dubai Hoops Elite and Team Wildcats secured their spots in the final after defeating Team NBA and Team Last Shot, respectively.
Hailed as the largest sporting event of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan, the tournament was launched and is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.
Held annually during the holy month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the event is held under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”.
The varied competitions were attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Hassan Al Mazrouei, the Tournament Director, and Adel Al Bannai, head of the tournament's technical committee.
The final competition was exciting and evenly matched, characterised by strong performances and enthusiastic support from the audience with the National Guard getting the better of the Ministry of Defence. The Air Force team secured third place after defeating the Civil Defence team in Dubai.
In the Junior category, the Sharjah Amiri Guard Sports Club team won the top spot after defeating the A25 Gym team. The Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club team secured third place after defeating the Sharjah Police Science Academy team.
In the Community category, Al Mahdawi and Al Harbi team won first place after defeating the IFBB Sports Academy team, while the Level Up team finished third following a win over Global team.
Third spot for Al Samaawi in Volleyball
Comprising of players from UAE’s Bani Yas, Al Samaawi team secured third place in the volleyball competition after defeating M.I.N. Investment team 3-0. Al Samaawi started the match strongly while winning the opening set 25-21. From then on, things got even more easy as they powered through the second 25-14, and then finished the match winning the third set 25-20. Tournament Director Hassan Al Mazrouei and Adel Al Bannai, head of the tournament’s technical committee presented the medals to the team.
Zabeel 1, Zabeel 2 in the final
Teams Zabeel 1 and Zabeel 2 booked their rightful place in the final of the men’s 3x3 basketball competition after going through intense semi-finals.
Team Zabeel 1 secured a last-gasp 8-7 victory over Team Dubai 3x3, while Team Zabeel 2 was more at ease following a 16-11 triumph over Team Work.
In the women’s category, Team Cinderella and Team Fire Squad also advanced to the final. Team Cinderella defeated Team Steelers 17-9, and Team Fire Squad edged out Team Black Mamba 13-11.
In the junior category, Team Dubai Hoops Elite and Team Wildcats secured their spots in the final after defeating Team NBA and Team Last Shot, respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment