Kuwaiti Air Defences Intercept Missile, Drone Attacks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait's air defences are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

Colonel Staff Saud Al Atwan, the spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence, said in a press statement that any sounds of explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks. He urged the public to adhere to security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Air-raid sirens sounded five times across Kuwait in the past few hours.

In a related development, the Kuwait Fire Force announced that its teams had brought under control a fire at fuel storage tanks belonging to Kuwait International Airport, while other teams continue efforts to extinguish a fire at the headquarters of the Public Institution for Social Security.

Brigadier Mohammad Al Gharib, Director of Public Relations and Media and the official spokesperson for the Kuwait Fire Force, said in a statement that firefighting operations at Kuwait International Airport did not result in any injuries.