GCC Condemns Iranian Aggression Targeting Buildings In Bahrain Housing Personnel From Qatari Amiri Naval Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned in the strongest possible terms the treacherous Iranian aggression that targeted buildings in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

These facilities house personnel from the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces participating in the Unified Naval Operations Centre, which operates under the GCC Unified Military Command.

Albudaiwi emphasised that targeting facilities housing naval personnel from GCC states who are part of the Unified Naval Operations Centre is an unacceptable hostile act.

He pointed out that such actions contradict all international laws and norms and once again reveal Iran's escalatory approach toward the GCC states.

He also stressed that the GCC states stand as one rank in the face of any threat targeting their security or the safety of their forces and vital facilities, affirming the Council's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar, supporting all measures they take to protect their security and sovereignty.

Albudaiwi reiterated that the security of the GCC states is indivisible and that any attack on a member state or its joint forces is considered an attack on all.