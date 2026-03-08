403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur calls for an end to hostilities, praises UAE’s resilience, defence capability, safety and security
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, March 07, 2026
Sudhakar R. Rao, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur, has called for a ceasefire to end the hostilities in the Middle East while praising the U’E’s resilience, patience, strong defence capabilities, the high level of safety and security provided to all residents.
“I urge all parties to stop this meaningless confrontation where no one will be a winner and we all will be losers. We should end this as soon as possible for normalcy to return, so that we could live a normal lif”,” Mr Sudhakar R. Rao, Chairman of Gemini Property Developers, sa““. ““We need to stop this war imme”iately.”
The UAE, which is home to more than 11.65 million people and 1.4 million businesses, has largely remained safe as there is a sense of security prevailing among its residents, amid mounting missile and drone attacks.
“I salute the resilience of the UAE, its patience despite having a great defence force. We also are grateful to the UAE leadership for providing utmost safety and securit” to us all,” he says.
“The fact that the UAE is one of the safest countri–s in the world – is no longer a myth. This war has demonstrated this fact. There is a sense of safety and security and confidence among the residents – most of whom are foreigners like m”.”
All Gemini Property Developers operations remain fully active both on-site construction and office work continue without interruption.
“Our teams remain focused on preparations for our upcoming project launch, with work progressing as planned. We have strong confidence in t’e UAE’s stability, safety, and leadership during times of regional unce”tainty,” he said.
On the property sector, he s’id, Dubai’s real estate market fundamentals remain strong and“resilient. “We remain optimis’ic that Dubai’s property sector will continue to grow and strengthen in t”e coming years.”
Over the decades, the UAE government has invested in its hard, soft and security infrastructure that not only pr’tects the country’s nationals and residents, it has sought to secure happiness by enhancing the quality of life, so much so that more and more foreigners call it a home.
Mr Sudhakar R. Rao’s views reflect the views of the people of the UA– – who have shown utmost calm amid the crisis which comes from their confidence in the ’UAE’s leadership that helped the country navigate out of every crises faced by the country since the Gulf War in the 1990s.
“We are confident that the UAE will emerge stronger and safer from this crisis and may the Almighty protect”us all,” concluded Mr Sudhakar R. Rao.
Sudhakar R. Rao, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur, has called for a ceasefire to end the hostilities in the Middle East while praising the U’E’s resilience, patience, strong defence capabilities, the high level of safety and security provided to all residents.
“I urge all parties to stop this meaningless confrontation where no one will be a winner and we all will be losers. We should end this as soon as possible for normalcy to return, so that we could live a normal lif”,” Mr Sudhakar R. Rao, Chairman of Gemini Property Developers, sa““. ““We need to stop this war imme”iately.”
The UAE, which is home to more than 11.65 million people and 1.4 million businesses, has largely remained safe as there is a sense of security prevailing among its residents, amid mounting missile and drone attacks.
“I salute the resilience of the UAE, its patience despite having a great defence force. We also are grateful to the UAE leadership for providing utmost safety and securit” to us all,” he says.
“The fact that the UAE is one of the safest countri–s in the world – is no longer a myth. This war has demonstrated this fact. There is a sense of safety and security and confidence among the residents – most of whom are foreigners like m”.”
All Gemini Property Developers operations remain fully active both on-site construction and office work continue without interruption.
“Our teams remain focused on preparations for our upcoming project launch, with work progressing as planned. We have strong confidence in t’e UAE’s stability, safety, and leadership during times of regional unce”tainty,” he said.
On the property sector, he s’id, Dubai’s real estate market fundamentals remain strong and“resilient. “We remain optimis’ic that Dubai’s property sector will continue to grow and strengthen in t”e coming years.”
Over the decades, the UAE government has invested in its hard, soft and security infrastructure that not only pr’tects the country’s nationals and residents, it has sought to secure happiness by enhancing the quality of life, so much so that more and more foreigners call it a home.
Mr Sudhakar R. Rao’s views reflect the views of the people of the UA– – who have shown utmost calm amid the crisis which comes from their confidence in the ’UAE’s leadership that helped the country navigate out of every crises faced by the country since the Gulf War in the 1990s.
“We are confident that the UAE will emerge stronger and safer from this crisis and may the Almighty protect”us all,” concluded Mr Sudhakar R. Rao.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment