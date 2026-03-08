403
US Treasury Chief Signals Major Airstrike on Iran’s Missile Sites
(MENAFN) U.S. Treasury chief Scott Bessent indicated that American forces are gearing up to carry out what he called the most extensive bombing operation yet aimed at crippling Iran’s missile capabilities, according to reports.
In remarks made during a television interview, Bessent stated, “Tonight will be our biggest bombing campaign, and we'll do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles, and we are substantially degrading them.” These comments, he said, reflect the next planned phase of U.S. military action against Iranian missile sites and related infrastructure.
Bessent went on to argue that Tehran has failed to achieve any meaningful military success against U.S. forces so far, following an earlier campaign of strikes. He added that Iran’s response has shifted to attempts at causing economic disruption, though he questioned the effectiveness of such efforts.
In addition, the Treasury official warned that heightened friction in the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global energy shipments — could have significant implications for oil markets. A sizable portion of the world’s oil and natural gas exports transits this crucial waterway, which lies largely under Iranian influence.
Reports also noted that maritime insurers had pulled coverage for ships operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Gulf region due to the escalating conflict.
