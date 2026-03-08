403
Report Suggests US Strike Would Not Dismantle Iran’s Power Structure
(MENAFN) A classified assessment from the National Intelligence Council concludes that even a large-scale American military campaign would probably fail to bring down the governing and military framework of Iran.
According to reports citing individuals familiar with the classified document, the findings challenge statements by US President Donald Trump suggesting he could “clean out” Iran’s leadership and replace it with a preferred successor. The analysis indicates that such an outcome would be highly uncertain.
The National Intelligence Council, which brings together senior analysts tasked with producing classified evaluations representing the collective judgment of all 18 US intelligence agencies, prepared the report shortly before hostilities began.
Finalized roughly a week prior to the launch of the war by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28, the assessment examined possible developments if Iran’s leadership were targeted through either limited military strikes or broader assaults on state institutions.
The intelligence review suggested that even in the event that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were killed, the country’s established political and military hierarchy would likely rely on formal succession procedures to maintain the current system of authority.
Sources who discussed the classified findings anonymously also indicated that Iran’s divided opposition groups would be “unlikely” to successfully seize control.
The report did not appear to analyze additional possibilities such as the deployment of American ground forces inside Iran or the arming of Kurdish factions to encourage an internal uprising. It also remains unclear whether the scenarios outlined in the document correspond to the military campaign currently underway.
Tensions in the region have intensified since the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. According to reports, the attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 people, including Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and several high-ranking military officials.
In response, Iran has carried out extensive retaliatory strikes targeting American military bases, diplomatic sites, and personnel throughout the region, as well as multiple cities in Israel.
