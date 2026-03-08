Women's Day: PM Modi Hails Nari Shakti's Role In India's Progress

PM Modi Hails Nari Shakti's Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti.

The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the Government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the Government. He reiterated that the Government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride for the nation and a powerful reminder of the transformative role played by women in nation-building. He added that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.

PM Modi's Message on X

In a series of X posts, PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. Empowerment of women is at the core of our various schemes and initiatives. We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development". On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

"The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation building. As India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide our collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation," PM Modi added in his post. The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation building. As India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide our collective journey towards a strong and... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

"A glimpse of how the lives of women have been transformed at the grassroots over the past decade...," PM Modi said. A glimpse of how the lives of women have been transformed at the grassroots over the past decade...#NayeBharatKiNariShakti - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

President Murmu on Educated, Empowered Women

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion, asserting that educated and empowered women serve as the pillars of a progressive nation. In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society.

"Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.

President Murmu further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity."On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," added President Murmu.

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)