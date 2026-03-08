Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Says Women Worldwide Still Face Legal Discrimination


2026-03-08 01:04:18
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said women around the world have access to only 64% of the legal rights enjoyed by men, highlighting persistent global gender inequality.

In a message marking International Women's Day on March 8, Guterres wrote on the social media platform X that true justice cannot exist when women and men are not equal before the law.

He stressed that governments and institutions must confront discriminatory laws and practices to ensure justice, dignity, opportunity and freedom for women and girls across all societies.

Guterres said strengthening legal protections and expanding rights for women remain essential to achieving sustainable development, stability and inclusive economic growth worldwide.

In recent years, global rights groups have warned that progress toward gender equality has slowed or reversed in some countries due to political instability, economic pressures and restrictive policies.

The situation has drawn particular concern in Afghanistan, where women and girls have faced sweeping restrictions since the return to power of the Taliban in 2021.

Under Taliban rule, girls have been barred from secondary and higher education, while women have been restricted from many jobs and public activities, making Afghanistan one of the most restrictive environments for women.

The UN chief called for renewed global commitment to gender equality, saying the international community must work together to remove barriers and protect the rights of women and girls everywhere.

