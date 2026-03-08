Temperatures Below Average Sunday Before Midweek Warm-Up

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages on Sunday before rising gradually through midweek, bringing milder conditions across most regions, the JordanMeteorological Department said.Sunday's temperatures are forecast to fall about 3–4 C below the typical levels for this time of year, with sunny but cold weather prevailing across most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will see relatively milder conditions under moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.The department warned of possible frost formation during the early morning hours over high mountainous areas, as well as fog over high northern mountain regions that may reduce visibility.Cold conditions are expected to continue on Monday across most regions, while low-lying areas remain relatively milder. Northwesterly winds are forecast to remain moderate.Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Tuesday, bringing relatively cold weather to most regions and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Some medium-level clouds are expected to appear over eastern areas under moderate southeasterly winds.Another increase in temperatures is forecast on Wednesday, bringing pleasant conditions across most regions and warm weather in low-lying areas. Medium-level clouds are expected, while southeasterly winds may become active at times and raise dust, particularly in Badia regions.For today, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 13 C and 4 C, compared with 11 C and 2 C in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record between 8 C and 2 C, while the Sharah highlands may drop to 0 C overnight. Aqaba is expected to see highs of 22 C and lows of 10 C.