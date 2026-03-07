How Will The Next UN Chief Be Chosen And Who Wants The Job?

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A new United Nations secretary-general will be elected this year for a five-year term starting on January 1, 2027. The race formally started when Sierra Leone, then-president of the 15-member UN ‌Security Council, and Annalena Baerbock, president of the 193-member General Assembly, sent a joint letter soliciting nominations on November 25. A candidate ​has to be nominated by a UN member ‌state.

The job traditionally rotates among regions, but when current UN chief Antonio Guterres -- who is from Portugal -- was elected in 2016, it was supposed ‌to be Eastern Europe's turn. Next on the list is Latin America. ‌However, some diplomats expect candidates from other regions. Baerbock has asked ‌countries to nominate candidates by April 1 so they are able to take part in so-called interactive dialogues in the week of April 20, which will be broadcast online. At these meetings candidates will be able to present their vision statement and UN member states will be able to ask questions.

Rafael Grossi - Argentina: When asked by Reuters on September 3, Grossi said he was definitely going to run:“Yes, I am going to do that, yes.” A veteran Argentine diplomat, Grossi is director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a role he has held since 2019. Argentina formally nominated him on November 26, 2025.

Michelle Bachelet- Chile: The former Chilean president was formally nominated for the post by Chile, Brazil and Mexico on February 2. Bachelet was Chile's first female head of state and twice served as president of the South American nation. ​Bachelet was UN high commissioner for human rights from 2018-22 and executive director of UN Women from 2010-13.

In her statement for the post, she said she was confident her experience had prepared her“to confront a moment in which the international system faces challenges unprecedented in scale, urgency, and complexity”, and she pledged a focus on“rebuilding ‌trust in the United Nations.”

Rebeca Grynspan-Costa Rica: Costa Rica has nominated former Vice President ​Rebeca Grynspan, a UN spokesperson said this week. President Rodrigo Chaves announced plans for the nomination on October 8. Grynspan, ​a politician and economist, currently serves as Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Macky Sall-Senegal: A UN spokesperson said on March 2 that Sall, the former president of Senegal, had been nominated by Burundi. In his vision statement for the role, Sall said the world was going through a deep crisis in which the UN faced growing mistrust and an unprecedented risk of weakening. He said the organization needed to be reformed, streamlined, and modernized to address 21st-century challenges.

The UN Security Council will formally recommend a candidate to the General Assembly for election as the 10th UN secretary-general later this year. The Security Council will hold secret ballots - referred to as straw polls - until a consensus is reached on a candidate. The choices council members are given for each candidate in the straw poll are: encourage, discourage, or no opinion.

Ultimately, the five permanent veto-wielding council members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - must agree on a candidate. The ballots ‌for the veto powers in the straw poll are ‌traditionally a different colour to those of the 10 elected members. When Guterres was chosen in 2016 to be recommended to the General Assembly, it took six straw polls for the Security Council to reach agreement.

The Council then adopts a resolution, traditionally behind closed doors, recommending an appointment to the Assembly. The resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes to pass. The General Assembly's approval of the appointment of a secretary-general has long been seen as a rubber stamp.

The United Nations has been working to improve the transparency of the historically opaque selection process.

In a resolution adopted in September 2025, the General Assembly said each candidate should provide a vision statement when they are formally nominated and be given the opportunity to present it. The statement should also be published on a dedicated United Nations web page.