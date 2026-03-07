HH The Amir Urges Diplomacy In Call With Trump
His Highness the Amir stressed during the call that the current escalation seen in the region will have dangerous repercussions on international security and peace, stressing the importance of containing the crisis and intensifying diplomacy to end it.
His Highness also stressed that Qatar will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests in line with the UN Charter and the provisions of international law.
The two side agreed on the importance of working together to maintain regional and international stability and to support political avenues that could address current tensions and avoid further escalation in the region.President Donald Trump Iranian attacks escalation
