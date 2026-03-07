Newport City Council Launches £500,000 'No One Left Behind' Fund To Tackle Poverty

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Newport City Council, Wales has launched a £500,000“No One Left Behind” (NOLB) Duffryn Project Fund to support voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations delivering projects that address poverty, inequality and exclusion in the Duffryn community.

The initiative focuses on early intervention, prevention and place-based action, ensuring resources reach areas that have historically missed out on regeneration and opportunity. Grants ranging from £1,000 to £30,000 per project will support programmes that improve wellbeing, build skills, create pathways into employment and strengthen local infrastructure. The council is looking for innovative, new projects. In exceptional cases, collaborative projects of up to £100,000 may be considered.

The programme aims to create long-lasting systems change, helping residents access opportunities, strengthen local networks and improve quality of life. Grant-programme will be managed through innovative social value marketplace whatimpact, which gives an equal opportunity for all VCSEs to apply in a transparent and streamlined way. Newport City Council has distributed so far over £1.5M Shared Prosperity Fund funding successfully through the platform to over 150 VCSEs.

Supporting communities through targeted investment was approved by Newport City Council Cabinet in October 2025. The pilot programme directs funding toward communities experiencing significant deprivation. Duffryn, located in the Tredegar Park ward, was selected as the first pilot area based on evidence of social and economic need. The fund supports community-focused interventions led by local organisations that demonstrate measurable community benefit and long-term positive outcomes.

“We are incredibly proud to launch the 'No One Left Behind' Duffryn Project Fund. This programme reflects our commitment to ensuring that every community in Newport has access to opportunity and support. By working closely with voluntary and community organisations, we can invest in ideas that truly understand local needs and create meaningful, long-term change. Our goal is simple: to make sure that no one in Newport is left behind.” Gary Colborn, Grant Programme Manager, Newport City Council

whatimpact - National Social Value Marketplace®, is a hyper-local matchmaking marketplace that connects local authorities, companies and grant-makers with charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises. The platform supports cross-sector collaboration to deliver measurable social, environmental and economic impact across communities - and give robust evidence on the grass-root impact through its innovative impact reporting system. whatimpact is also building VCSEs capacity to get more resources from grant-makers, companies and public sector funders. The next initiative is free of charge full-day training day, VCSE Summit 2026, where also Cabinet Office, NCVO, NPC and Crown Commercial Services are involved: