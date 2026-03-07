Kuwaiti Forces Destroy 12 Ballistic Missiles, Successfully Deal With 23 Drones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that its armed forces destroyed 12 ballistic missiles over the past 48 hours and successfully dealt with 23 drones, while only minor material damage was recorded with no human casualties among military personnel.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said during a media briefing on the current events and the latest field developments over the past 48 hours that 14 ballistic missiles were detected, of which 12 were destroyed, while two were not engaged as they were outside the threat zone.Al-Atwan stressed that the Kuwait Ministry of Defense armed forces are at the highest levels of readiness and preparedness and are operating around the clock while closely and continuously monitoring all field developments in full coordination with military and security authorities and various state institutions.In a related development, Brigadier General Jadaan Fadel, spokesperson for the Kuwait National Guard and director of the Moral Guidance Directorate, announced that National Guard forces shot down a drone at dawn today without causing any human or material losses.During the media briefing, Fadel pointed to the activation of emergency plans and the raising of combat readiness levels since the beginning of the crisis, securing vital sites and providing support and backing to the Ministries of Defense and Interior and the Public Fire Force, with the formation of a task force covering 27 locations, in addition to establishing specialized teams to deal with drone remnants and missile fragments.