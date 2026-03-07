Sweden's Gothenburg To Send 40 Trams To Mykolaiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to the Mykolaiv City Council, as reported by Ukrinform.

“The trams are currently being gradually phased out of service in Sweden but can continue operating and carrying passengers for a long time,” the report says.

The decision still needs to be approved by the Gothenburg City Council and the regional council, but the transport company has already confirmed its willingness to send the M29 model trams.

The Swedish side is also considering partially financing the delivery of the trams to Ukraine, which would significantly simplify the implementation of the project.

The initiative, developed through dialogue between Mykolaiv and Swedish partners, is coordinated by Ragnar Lund, director of the Rethinking Cities in Ukraine platform. He facilitates coordination between the Ukrainian city, the tram operator Göteborgs Spårvägar, and partners in Sweden and across Europe.

The next step will be a technical visit and further work on logistics to determine how the trams will be delivered to Ukraine and prepared for operation in Mykolaiv.

