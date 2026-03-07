Author Emma Hartwell Surprised By Wave Of Adult Readers Connecting With Neurodivergent Heroine Pixie Littlefield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Emma Hartwell, creator of the hit children's book series featuring neurodivergent heroine Pixie Littlefield, is seeing an unexpected and deeply meaningful response to her newest book, I'm a Hummingbird: An Adventure with Pixie Littlefield. While written for children, the story is resonating strongly with adult readers who say they recognize themselves in Pixie's journey.

Many adults are reaching out to Hartwell describe themselves as“Pixie kids who grew up.” They share that, as children, their differences were often misunderstood or discouraged rather than celebrated.

“I expected kids to connect with Pixie,” said Hartwell.“What surprised me was hearing from so many adults who say they finally feel seen by a children's story. They tell me they spent years trying to hide the very things that make Pixie magical.”

In the book, Pixie Littlefield is a young girl whose fairy wings symbolize her neurodivergence. Her wings change and glow with her emotions, reflecting the intensity and creativity that make her unique. When Pixie joins the Hummingbirds soccer team she learns that her differences are not something to hide, but they are her superpower.

While the story is designed for young readers, adults have increasingly shared how the book resonates with their own childhood experiences. Many say they grew up in a time when standing out was discouraged and conformity was expected, leaving little room to embrace differences such as ADHD, autism, or other neurodivergent traits.

Hartwell, herself the parent of a neurodivergent child, wrote the series to help children understand their emotions and feel proud of what makes them different. The response from older readers has highlighted how universal those themes truly are.

“Neurodiversity has always existed across generations,” Hartwell said.“The difference today is that we're finally learning how to talk about it, celebrate it, and support it. Many adults are discovering that the qualities they were once told to suppress are actually strengths.”

Readers have shared stories about recognizing their own childhood struggles in Pixie's experiences, like feeling different, having big emotions, or trying to find a place where they belong. For many, the book has become not just a children's story, but a reminder that being unique is something to celebrate at any age.

The Adventures of Pixie Littlefield series celebrates courage, self-expression, and the importance of supportive communities, including parents, teachers, coaches, and grandparents who encourage children to be themselves.

Hartwell hopes the growing multigenerational response will help spark conversations between children and adults about embracing differences and understanding that everyone's mind works a little differently.

“If adults can see themselves in Pixie,” Hartwell said,“then maybe the next generation won't feel like they have to hide their wings.”