INDIA Bloc To Meet Ahead Of Budget Session's Second Phase On Mar 9

The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on March 9, 2026. Ahead of this, opposition parties are organising strategy meetings to coordinate their approach for the floor of the House.

The meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc floor leaders is set to be held at same day in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) office in Parliament. The meetings will focus on strengthening internal communication, coordinating floor strategies across both Houses, and preparing for issues to be raised during sessions.

Congress to Move Resolution Against Speaker Om Birla

On Friday, three Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha are set to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla for disallowing LoP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the opposition parties to speak. Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

Accusations of Partisanship

The Congress leader pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers. "Having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House," the list of business for Lok Sabha read.

The Congress MPs accused Birla of being partisan for "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters", which they said constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha. "That in his partisan attitude he disregards the rights of Members of the House and makes pronouncements and gives rulings calculated to affect and undermine such rights; that he openly espouses the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters, that all these acts constitute a serious danger to the proper functioning of this House and ventilating effectively the felt concerns and grievances of the people, and therefore resolves that he be removed from his Office," the list of business said.

Parties Issue Whips to MPs

Meanwhile, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs to mark their presence in the House from March 9 to 11, during the second phase of the Budget Session.

Budget Session Schedule and Context

The second phase of the Budget session starts on March 9, and it is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative and other business is expected to be addressed primarily.

The first part of the Budget session concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.

The Parliament budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. The recess will allow Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

