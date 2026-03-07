Mamata's 'Arrogance' Towards President Murmu A 'Black Mark': Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday condemned the treatment meted out to President Droupadi Murmu by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, calling it a "black mark in the history of the people of India". Joshi questioned the Chief Minister's decision not to receive the President, calling it "arrogance" and "an unforgivable crime." Joshi concluded by stating, "This time, under PM Modi's leadership, change will definitely come..."

While speaking to reporters, Joshi said, "The way Mamata Banerjee's government and Mamata Banerjee treated the President today is a black mark in the history of the people of India. The President of the country is coming for a program, and you don't go to receive her. What kind of arrogance is this? No matter which party is in power, no one insults the President like this. Insulting a tribal President like this is an unforgivable crime. This time, under PM Modi's leadership, change will definitely come."

PM Modi Criticises 'Shameful' Incident

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee government after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements made at the 9th International Santal Conference held in West Bengal and the absence of the Chief Minister.

Reacting to President Murmu's remarks, PM Modi said the incident was "shameful and unprecedented" and had deeply saddened people across the country. "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state for the situation, saying the administration had disrespected the President. "The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," PM Modi said, adding that the issue also reflected poorly on how the state government treated matters related to Santal culture.

"It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government," he said.

PM Modi said the President's office must remain above political considerations. "The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," he added.

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment

The remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking after attending the conference here, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community."Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away. "I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go," she said.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event." Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave," she added.

Comments on CM's Absence

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said. (ANI)

